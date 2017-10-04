Michigan OT commit Jalen Mayfield presented with U.S. Army All-American Bowl jersey

By: USA TODAY High School Sports | October 4, 2017
Catholic Central (Grand Rapids, Mich.) offensive tackle Jalen Mayfield received his honorary U.S. Army All-American Bowl jersey Wednesday at his school as part of the Army All-American Bowl Selection Tour presented by American Family Insurance.
Mayfield, a Michigan commit, is one of the nation’s top offensive tackles.
He’ll be among the nation’s top players competing at the U.S Army All-American Bowl, which kicks off Saturday, Jan. 6 in San Antonio at 1 p.m. ET on NBC.
