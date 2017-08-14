Michigan school district criticizes football team that posed for team photo behind Trump banner

A Michigan school district has issued a public rebuke of one of its own high school football teams following a photo circulated on social media that showed the team posing behind a Trump campaign banner.

As reported by MLive, the Montague football team staged a team photo behind a Trump “Make America Great Again” banner as one of its annual team photos. The photo slipped on to social media, where it gathered attention via the accounts of some students and parents.

That attention in turn necessitated a response from the Montague School District, which criticized the photo but fell short of making any kind of a values-based statement in doing so:

That’s a pretty vanilla statement from a school district, particularly one from a small city of a little more than 2,000 residents which is more than 96 percent white.

Of course, there might be an alternate explanation for the photo. On Sunday night, some on Facebook raised the claim that the Trump campaign flag was used as a stand-in for this photoshopped photo:

What the full story is remains to be seen, but Montague certainly didn’t make its preparations for the forthcoming season any easier by mugging next to any kind of a photo affiliated with a controversial president, no matter which side of the political aisle one sits on.