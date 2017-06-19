Michigan special teams coach Biff Poggi leaving Harbaugh staff to return to Baltimore prep football

A year after leaving a famed Baltimore prep football program for the bright lights of college football, Biff Poggi is headed back where he came from.

As first reported by PressBox Online, Poggi, the former head football coach at Gilman School, will head back to Maryland to serve as the head coach at St. Frances Academy, also in Baltimore. Poggi served as a special advisor and associate head coach to Jim Harbaugh during his season in Ann Arbor, where he played a critical role in evaluating game strategy and working on other special initiatives.

Perhaps the most significant among those special projects was Michigan’s trip to Rome in May, which allowed the Wolverines to host legal practices while also taking in a number of sightseeing trips.

Poggi’s year in Ann Arbor also coincided with the junior season of his son, Henry Poggi, who is a fullback for Michigan.

Among the most remarkable details of Poggi’s season in Ann Arbor is this claim: According to Harbaugh, Poggi put down his personal credit card to pay for the team’s hotel rooms in Rome before the trip was approved by Michigan officials.

“(Poggi) originally put the hotel down on his own credit card, before it was approved by the University of Michigan,” Harbaugh previously told MLive.com. “Biff Poggi put his personal credit card down. I told him I’d put mine down with him. Then when it came time to do it, I was like ‘oh, man, I can’t find my wallet there, Biff.’ But no, the two of us said ‘if it doesn’t get approved then we’ll just take our family and friends to Rome.’

“He’s a guy that’s incredible (for us).”

It’s not a stretch to say that Poggi is a legendary coach in the Baltimore area. He spent 19 years as a coach in some form at Gilman, eventually racking up a 135-43 record as a head coach. Now he’ll return to the area with a program that will face off against Gilman in October, not to mention IMG Academy and New Jersey power Don Bosco Prep before that.