Michigan star Chris Webber left us wondering what might have been

Former Michigan and NBA star Chris Webber is a finalist for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. And if we’re judging on talent alone, Webber’s inclusion among this year’s finalists is a no-brainer.

In his prime — say, in 2000-2002 when he played for the Sacramento Kings — Webber was arguably the best power forward in the league. His combination of size, strength, quickness, passing ability, vision and basketball IQ were unmatched.

That’s not even considering his hands, which were massive and soft, and could vacuum both errant lobs and high-velocity bullets in traffic. Simply put, Webber did things that felt new for his position.

At his best, he anchored those fluid and explosive Kings teams from a perch at the elbow, the center of a gorgeous, whirling, improvisational attack. He held the ball high in those prodigious mitts, eager to find cutters with a bounce pass or to step back for a midrange jumper or to attack off the dribble, swooping into the lane like a muscled condor.

Because he could do such things, expectation clung to him like barnacles to the hull of a listing ship. Yet, he could never quite manage to scrape himself free.

We often were left wanting more when we watched Webber play. Unfortunately for him, that’s as much his legacy as all those on-court gifts. Off the court, his career is even thornier.

Webber was implicated in the Ed Martin scandal — a U-M booster who gave cash to players. Because he lied to a grand jury about it, his reputation took the biggest hit among the four who accepted money from Martin — the others were Louis Bullock, Maurice Taylor and Robert Traylor.

But it wasn’t how he handled himself during the scandal. The truth is he had been the face of the program, the best player on one of college basketball’s most influential teams, a local kid who dunked his way on to the scene in eighth grade. Thus, he had more to lose.

All four players may have felt they were owed money while playing in Ann Arbor — on the surface, I’d agree with them; U-M profited on the backs of their (relatively) free labor — but only Webber had complained publicly about the hypocrisy.

But even though he had a point, he undercut his argument by accepting money in a way that broke the rules. It made him look like a hypocrite, especially when fans recalled his infamous quote about not being able to afford a slice of pizza as a student.

Those words, along with his infamous time-out in the 1993 title game against North Carolina, complicate how U-M fans remember his days as a Wolverine.

He was electric on the floor, and led the Fab Five to the brink of two NCAA championships as a freshman and sophomore, playing with the qualities and charisma we later saw during his NBA prime.

In this way, his college résumé helps his Hall of Fame case in the same way his professional one does: all that sparkling possibility. And yet, we’re left to wonder what might have been.

He left for the NBA after that loss to the Tar Heels, a bitter defeat for a player who knew he had the better team. He could say the same of his 2002 Kings.

That outfit played dazzling basketball, filling up arenas because of passing, cutting and displays of geometric wonder. When it mattered most, however, in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals, the Kings couldn’t handle the pressure against the Los Angeles Lakers.

If that Sacramento team had beaten the Lakers and won the title, we would be having a different conversation about Webber’s NBA legacy. We’d remember 2002 as his apex, the defining moment of a revolutionary power forward.

Alas, we aren’t.

Which is how it has always been with Webber, a player who left us thinking there was always something we weren’t seeing.

He deserves to be named a finalist for this year’s Hall of Fame class — he became eligible in 2014 —because he has the numbers and the résumé. But he had the talent to be so much more, to have been a first-ballot inductee three years ago.

In the end, he may look back and wonder what he might have been with better injury luck or different coaches or if he’d been able to summon internal comfort when he was younger. Many of those who’ve known him over the years say he spent too much time in search of himself.

Last week in New Orleans, when Webber learned he was a finalist during All-Star week festivities, a reporter asked him whether he carried regret over his college career.

“I don’t regret anything,” he said. “I’m thankful that God has allowed me to be here today.”

Such emphatic declarations could mean he worries less now about how he is perceived. It could also be a defense mechanism. Remember, Webber, who is 43, has been in the spotlight since he was 12.

Only Webber knows whether he’s at peace. The only thing we know is that, at his best, he played like a Hall of Famer.

We find out next month whether that was enough.

