Michigan State commit Foster Loyer guides Clarkston to Class A title

EAST LANSING – The long wait is finally over.

After 35 years and 677 career wins, Clarkston boys basketball coach Dan Fife realized his dream in Saturday’s Class A final. His Wolves defeated Grand Rapids Christian, 75-69, in front of a packed house at the Breslin Center.

Clarkston (27-1), which advanced to the state semifinals in 2009, won its first boys basketball state title.

Junior guard and Michigan State commit Foster Loyer had 29 points, five rebounds and three assists for Clarkston.

Senior forward and Michigan State signee Xavier Tillman finished with 25 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two blocks for the Eagles (27-1), who were seeking their first state title since 1938.

