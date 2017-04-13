Michigan State lands commitment from son of Minnesota assistant coach

Extremely excited to announce my commitment to Michigan State University!✳️⚔️ #V4MSU pic.twitter.com/vPrcvHBfcm — Edward Warinner (@ed_warinner) April 12, 2017

The son of a well-known Minnesota assistant coach has stunned many by choosing Michigan State rather than his father’s program.

On Wednesday, Ed Warinner Jr., a three-star inside linebacker from Oletangy Liberty in Ohio, chose Michigan State for his college future. Warinner also holds scholarship offers from 12 other top programs, though his most linear and strong direction came from his father, who has particular insight into the recruiting process from his own experience: the elder Ed Warinner is the new offensive line coach at Minnesota.

If you think that makes for strange dinner conversation, well, you’d be right. Beginning in fall 2018, Warinner the coach will face off against Warinner the coach once a year in the Big Ten. That doesn’t seem to bother the younger man, who has grown up with his father on collegiate sidelines. Whether it bothers the older Warinner remains to be seen.

The younger Warinner will remain in suburban Columbus for his final high school season while his father moves on to the Twin Cities, where he joined P.J.Fleck’s Minnesota staff following five years in Columbus with Urban Meyer.

Could Ed Warinner still change his mind and join his father in Minneapolis? It’s certainly still a possibility, though not one the son seems too willing to entertain.