Michigan State lands four-star 2018 wide receiver Joseph Scates

With only two weeks to go in this year’s recruiting season, Michigan State already has started adding to its 2018 class.

Joseph Scates, a junior wide receiver, announced via Twitter on Tuesday night that he plans to become a Spartan after he graduates from Dunbar High in Dayton, Ohio.

Extremely blessed to announce that I am Committed ✅ GO GREEN ! pic.twitter.com/vIZ3UFsRQh — #️⃣6️⃣……🔋 (@ScatesJoseph) January 17, 2017

“I’d like to thank the MSU coaching staff for all the time & love they’ve invested in me,” Scates wrote. “After a long talk with my family and coaches I have decided to further my academic & athletic career and commit to Michigan State University.”

Scates is a four-star recruit according to three major recruiting services. Scout.com ranks him as the top wide receiver in the Ohio and the Midwest, as well as the 18th-best in the nation and 109th-overall player in the 2018 class. Rivals.com lists Scates as the nation’s 133rd-best player and No. 23 receiver, while 247Sports.com ranks him 155th overall and No. 25 at wideout.

A second-team All-Ohio Division IV selection, Scates reportedly had offers from Indiana, Kentucky, Vanderbilt, Pittsburgh, Cincinnati and Central Michigan, among others. The 6-foot-3, 175-pounder had 30 catches for 688 yards and 14 touchdowns in 10 games for the Dunbar Wolverines. He also ran for 126 more yards and two scores on seven carries.

Scates is the second 2018 recruit for the Spartans, who also landed a verbal pledge in September from four-star athlete Xavier Henderson from Pickerington, Ohio.