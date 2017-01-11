Michigan State lands preferred walk-on in Carleton's Brent Mossburg

EAST LANSING – It’s the realization of a lifelong dream for Brent Mossburg.

The linebacker from Carleton Airport igh in announced via Twitter on Monday that he has committed to play football at Michigan State this fall.

Mossburg told 247sports.com that he accepted a preferred walk-on spot, turning down scholarship offers to play at Dayton, Grand Valley State, Valparaiso, Ferris State and Davenport.

Ever since I was little I have dreamt of playing at MSU and I have finally decided to commit and further my careeer… twitter.com/i/web/status/8… —

Brent Mossburg (@brent_mossburg) January 09, 2017

“To have the opportunity to play ball at this school at the highest level is something I absolutely could not pass up,” Mossburg said. “I was talking to (co-defensive coordinator Mike) Tressel, and he sounded really excited. He told me he has confidence in me and that he is happy I am making this decision.”

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound Mossburg said he had wrist and neck injuries that cut short his senior season. MSU has another preferred walk-on lined up in 6-foot-1, 180-pound quarterback/safety/punter Jack Mandryk of Hudsonville, a Free Press Dream Team defensive back who announced his decision in late December.

MSU has 17 on-scholarship recruits committed for its 2017 class. Signing Day is Feb. 1.

HOOPS RECRUITS HONORED: MSU basketball commitments Xavier Tillman and Jaren Jackson Jr. have been nominated for the 40th annual McDonald’s All-American Game, which will be played March 29 in Chicago.

Two other Spartan targets for the 2017 class, Brian Bowen and Brandon McCoy, also are among the nominees. Jackson and Bowen, who is originally from Saginaw, play at La Lumiere School in Indiana. Tillman is a senior at Grand Rapids Christian. McCoy is from San Diego.

More than 700 high school players are on the nomination list. The final rosters of 24 boys and 24 girls will be unveiled Sunday (10:30 p.m., ESPNU).

MSU women’s commitment Sidney Cooks, a 6-4 forward from Kenosha, Wis., is among the nominated girls.

