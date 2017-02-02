Michigan State recruit Donovan Winter remains in Florida jail; arrest details released

Donovan Winter, a Michigan State football commit who was scheduled to sign a letter of intent on Wednesday’s National Signing Day, remains in a Seminole County (Fla.) jail after his arrest Monday night on charges of armed burglary and theft of a firearm, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

Winter, a three-star defensive end recruit from Orlando’s Bishop Moore Catholic, was being held Thursday on $2,000 bond and also awaiting a GPS device to be placed on him prior to his release, according to jail records obtained by the Sentinel.

From the Sentinel:

In a police affidavit obtained by the Sentinel on Wednesday afternoon, an officer stated that he was dispatched to a scene to check out a trespassing violation. Upon arrival at a residence in Chuluota, Fla., Rebecca Thurmond met with the officer and advised that her daughter’s boyfriend, Winter, was on the property and she wanted him cited for trespassing. She then, however, said Winter already had left the property. The officer also stated in the affidavit, “While conversing with Thurmond about her legal options, Thurmond’s daughter advised that while Winter was on scene, he told her that he stole her father’s gun. I had (the daughter) provide a written sworn statement, and went to the garage with father, Kenneth Thurmond, where he kept the gun, to confirm it was stolen. Kenneth confirmed that the gun was stolen from where he last had it in his garage. Kenneth also advised that a box of .22 ammunition was stolen as well, but the case the gun was in, was still there.”

The firearm was described as .22-caliber rifle with a wood stock and unknown serial number.

Officers then searched for and found Winter, along with the weapon that Kenneth Thurmond said was his. Winter was arrested and transported to the Seminole County Jail.

Winter’s father, Blaise Winter, is a former NFL defensive who played for the Indianapolis Colts, San Diego Chargers and Green Bay Packers during a nine-year career that ended in 1994.

The 6-foot-4, 235-pound Donovan Winter had transferred to Bishop Moore from Oviedo (Fla.) Hagerty for his senior season, leading the Hornets in tackles (57) that included 24 solo tackles for loss and nine sacks.

He committed to the Spartans on June 20 and visited East Lansing as recently as three weeks ago, per 247sports.com.