Michigan surprises (um, scares) Andrew Dakich with scholarship

Michigan Wolverines guard Andrew Dakich (11) brings the ball up court during the first half against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane in the First Four of the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Dayton Arena.

How do you award a walk-on a scholarship?

Michigan basketball coach John Beilein decided to scare Zionsville’s Andrew Dakich with one.

Beilein arranged for campus police to visit a team meeting and read a statement that required the senior guard to accompany them to the “compliance office.”

Dakich appears worried and leans forward in his seat as the statement is read.

Then comes the kicker:

“Upon there, you will sign the papers and be awarded a full men’s basketball scholarship for the 2017 winter term,” the officer said.

Oh, was Dakich relieved.

