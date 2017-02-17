Michigan-raised pro wrestler George (The Animal) Steele dies

Longtime pro wrestler George (The Animal) Steele, who was born in Detroit, grew up in Madison Heights and played football at Michigan State, has died, according to World Wrestling Entertainment. He was 79.

Steele, whose real name was Jim Myers, also spent time coaching football, wrestling and track in Madison Heights. He was inducted into the Michigan High School Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 1996.

