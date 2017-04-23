Meet who might be the nation's biggest middle school football player

Kiyuanta Goodwin is 13 years old and is a left tackle at Olmstead Academy in Louisville. He is 6-5 and weighs 343 pounds.
He took part in Saturday’s Under Armour All-America Camp Series event in the Chicago area for middle school players. You can see him in action here:
“It was a good camp,” he told USA TODAY High School Sports about his experience. “I learned a lot from the coaches. They showed me something’s to work on to make me a better player.”
In case you were wondering how big Goodwin is compared to other kids his age, here he is with the other MVPs and eighth-grade game selection at the Under Armour Camp.