Middle school gym teacher, HS track coach accused of sex with 8th-grader

BLAIRSVILLE, Ga. – A middle school gym teacher and high school track coach is accused of having a sexual relationship with an eighth grade student in 2013.

Shawnetta Reece, now 40 years old, has been arrested and charged with child molestation and sexual assault by persons with supervisory or disciplinary authority.

Reece was a gym teacher at Union County Middle School and a track coach for Union County High School.

During their investigation, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Union County Sheriff’s Office found that Reece was sexually involved with the 15-year-old student. The student was moving from the eighth to ninth grade at the time of the alleged relationship, the GBI said.

