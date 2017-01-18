Mid-Prairie shows improvement in Regina rematch, but Regals pull away to stay unbeaten

Jeff Wallace knew round two wouldn’t be as lopsided.

For one, it’d be hard to deliver a worse performance than Mid-Prairie did in its first matchup this season against Wallace’s Regals, which saw the Golden Hawks disappear offensively in their 60-29 loss to Regina on Dec. 6. For two, Mid-Prairie hadn’t stumbled since, owning a nine-game winning streak heading into Tuesday’s rematch.

Wallace was right. The Golden Hawks showed life on the road. At times, they seemed poised to dent the Regals’ perfect ledger.

But at the end of the day, Regina flexed its muscles once again and provided more evidence for why it’s the clear-cut title favorite in Class 2A, upending Mid-Prairie, 77-63, at Regina High School.

“I thought Mid-Prairie came out with something to prove,” Wallace said. “I think (Golden Hawks) coach (Stephen) Bender would say they didn’t play well that first time we played them. And (Mid-Prairie) came out and really felt like they had to be more aggressive and attack us, and they did. We had a hard time guarding them tonight, so I was really impressed with how hard they played.

“I thought our kids took a couple punches from them and really kept playing hard and battled through the adversity. We haven’t had much adversity this year.”

That’s an understatement.

Tuesday marked the most points Regina (13-0) has yielded and just its second win by fewer than 20 points this season. The Regals have most contests wrapped up by halftime. On this night, Mid-Prairie (10-4) had its intermission deficit whittled down to only six, 31-25.

But sophomore Alex Wiese delivered 22 of her game-high 25 points in the second half, helping construct a double-digit Regina lead that remained throughout the entire fourth quarter. Junior Mary Crompton added 19 on four treys, while senior Sarah Lehman chimed in with 14.

“Alex was sitting on the bench a lot of the first half in foul trouble,” Wallace said, “and she’s a valuable piece to us as you can see there in the third quarter.

“She was rested, for sure, and she just came out with an attitude that she was going to try to take over the game. We talked about trying to the ball inside to her and try to let her take over and make some reads. She did a great job.”

Addie Rath poured in a team-high 24 points and received double-figure assistance from Ireland Hostetler (15) and Ali Butters (13), keeping Mid-Prairie within single digits deep into the third quarter after falling behind by as much as 17.

Tuesday’s end result mirrored round one. The path to it, though, was much different.

“Our effort against one of the best teams in the state (was great),” Bender said. “I think (Regina) is going to win 2A this year. I’d be surprised if they don’t.

“So to play with them after just getting crushed the first time, I think it shows how much we’ve improved as a team. So there’s some stuff we can take from this.”

Dargan Southard covers preps, recruiting, Iowa and UNI athletics for the Iowa City Press-Citizen, The Des Moines Register and HawkCentral.com. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.