Midseason ALL-USA Girls Hockey Player of the Year candidates

As girls hockey players in many states reach midseason or shortly thereafter, it’s time to look at midseason candidates for American Family Insurance ALL-USA Girls Hockey Player of the Year.

The honor will be determined in April after state championships.

RELATED: ALL-USA Preseason Girls Hockey Team

This list is not exhaustive; someone not on it could be named the ALL-USA Girls Hockey Player of the Year. After all, there’s still plenty of hockey to go.

Click the gallery to see the five candidates; capsules by Tim Whelan Jr.: