Midseason ALL-USA Girls Volleyball Player of the Year candidates

By: USA TODAY High School Sports | October 16, 2017
As teams in many states reach the halfway point of their season and beyond, it’s time to look at midseason candidates for American Family Insurance ALL-USA Girls Volleyball Player of the Year.
The honor will be determined in late November.
This list is not exhaustive; someone not on it could be named the Player of the Year. After all, there’s still plenty of volleyball to be played.
<p><strong>School: </strong>Walton (Marietta, Ga.)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Outside hitter<br /> <strong>Year:</strong> Junior<br /> <strong>Height:</strong> 6-4<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Ohio State<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> Gonzales has led Walton to a 36-1 record, averaging 5.5 kills a contest (486 total on the season). She has blocked 32 shots, served 27 aces and averages 2.3 digs per set. Gonzales also has 5.6 serve receptions per set (484) with only 19 errors.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> Gil Gonzales</p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Dorman (Roebuck, S.C.)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Outside hitter<br /> <strong>Year: </strong>Senior<br /> <strong>Height:</strong> 6-3<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Florida<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> The 2016 PrepVolleyball.com National Junior of the Year and a member of the All-USA Preseason First Team, Hall had 608 kills and 420 digs in leading Dorman to the South Carolina large-class state title a year ago. Perhaps the top recruit in the Class of 2018, she’s carried it over to this year, leading Dorman to a 36-1 record while averaging 5.4 kills and amassing 40 aces and 27 blocks.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> Ed Overstreet</p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Eagan (Minn.)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Outside hitter<br /> <strong>Year:</strong> Senior<br /> <strong>Height:</strong> 6-0<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Central Florida<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> A two-year captain, Melville has helped lead Eagan to a 17-1 record while being the dynamic presence on the outside. During one particular four-match stretch at the Apple Valley Eagle Invitational, Melville amassed 50 kills and 40 digs.</p> <p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> Rachelle Bigler</p> </p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Santa Margarita (Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Setter<br /> <strong>Year:</strong> Senior<br /> <strong>Height:</strong> 5-11<br /> <strong>College:</strong> UCLA<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> A steady hand for the 26-7 Eagles, one of the country’s preeminent programs, Chang averages 9.2 assists per set, 751 on the year. She also has 225 digs, 60 kills and 38 blocks on the fall.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> Sean Zeitler</p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Oak Ridge (Conroe, Texas)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Setter<br /> <strong>Year:</strong> Senior<br /> <strong>Height:</strong> 5-11<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Rice<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> In leading her team to a 26-4 mark, the assist-machine Graham continues to shine, averaging 9.9 helpers per set (815 on the season). The Rice-bound senior also has 291 digs, 221 kills and 29 aces on the season.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> Kristi Cobb</p>
