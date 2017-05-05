Midseason ALL-USA High School Girls Lacrosse Player of the Year candidates

As high school lacrosse teams reach midseason or shortly thereafter in some areas, it’s time to look at midseason candidates for American Family Insurance ALL-USA Girls Lacrosse Player of the Year.

The honor will be determined after state championships are decided and seasons end throughout the nation.

RELATED: ALL-USA Preseason Girls Lacrosse Team

This list is not exhaustive; someone not on it could be named the Player of the Year. After all, there’s still plenty of lacrosse to come.

Player capsules by Casey Vock of 3dRising.

Click the gallery to see the candidates (stats are entering the week):