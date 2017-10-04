Midseason Report: 2017 ALL-USA Defensive Player of the Year Candidates

shares
By: Jim Halley, USA TODAY High School Sports | October 4, 2017
<p><strong>School:</strong> St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)<br /> <strong>Pos:</strong> DE<br /> <strong>Ht/Wt:</strong> 6-2.5/204<br /> Undecided senior leads team with 34 tackles (20 solos) in four games, including a fumble return for a touchdown.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> Andrew Ivins, 247Sports</p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> American Heritage (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)<br /> <strong>Pos:</strong> LB<br /> <strong>Ht/Wt:</strong> 6-2/221<br /> Uncommitted senior leads team with 24 tackles (10 solos) through three games with four sacks and a caused fumble.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> Luke Stampini, 247Sports</p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Stockbridge (Ga.)<br /> <strong>Pos:</strong> DE<br /> <strong>Ht/Wt:</strong> 6-4.5/247<br /> Ohio State commit has two sacks, two quarterback hurries, an interception, one fumble recovery and one fumble caused in five games.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> Rusty Mansell, 247Sports</p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Wise (Upper Marlboro, Md.)<br /> <strong>Pos:</strong> DB<br /> <strong>Ht/Wt:</strong> 5-10/173<br /> FSU commit has not allowed a touchdown catch. Has three pass defends, two fumbles caused and has five touchdowns on offense.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> 247Sports</p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Oaks Christian (Westlake Village, Calif.)<br /> <strong>Pos:</strong> DL<br /> <strong>Ht/Wt:</strong> 6-5/235<br /> Uncommitted junior has 38 tackles (29 solos) through six games with nine for loss with six sacks, two fumble recoveries and 16 QB hurries.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> Shotgun Spratling, USCFootball.com</p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)<br /> <strong>Pos:</strong> DL<br /> <strong>Ht/Wt:</strong> 6-3/263<br /> Clemson commit has 19 tackles (14 solos) with six sacks and one fumble recovery through four games.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> Kim Klement; USA TODAY Sports Images</p>
As the season reaches the the halfway point or close to it around the nation, USA TODAY High School Sports is assembling our midseason report with installments throughout the week.
Here we’re taking a look at the midseason candidates for the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Defensive Player of the Year. The award will be presented in December.
