Midseason Report: 2017 ALL-USA Offensive Player of the Year Candidates

shares
share
tweet
pin
sms
send
By: Jim Halley, USA TODAY High School Sports | October 4, 2017
<p><strong>School:</strong> Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.)<br /> <strong>Pos:</strong> QB<br /> <strong>Ht/Wt:</strong> 6-2/205<br /> Southern Cal commit, a junior, has completed 78 of 112 passes (69.6%) for 1,267 yards and 16 TDs with one interception. He’s also run for 130 yards and two TDs.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> Kelvin Kuo, USA TODAY Sports Images</p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Cartersville (Ga.)<br /> <strong>Pos:</strong> QB<br /> <strong>Ht/Wt:</strong> 6-6/208<br /> Clemson commit has completed 71.1 % of his passes (91-of-128) for 1,846 yards and 20 TDs. He’s on pace to break Deshaun Watson’s state records for most career passing yards and TDs. He’s also run for two TDs.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> Troy Wayrynen, USA TODAY Sports Images</p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Ben Davis (Indianapolis, Ind.)<br /> <strong>Pos:</strong> QB<br /> <strong>Ht/Wt:</strong> 5-10/155<br /> Indiana commit has completed 125 of 167 passes (74.9%) for 1,794 yards for 23 TDs and five interceptions. He’s also run for 357 yards and seven TDs.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> Doug McSchooler, IndyStar</p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Beauregard (Opelika, Ala.)<br /> <strong>Pos:</strong> RB<br /> <strong>Ht/Wt:</strong> 5-9/190<br /> Mississippi State commit has rushed 64 times for 685 yards (10.7 yards per carry) and 10 TDs and also has two touchdown catches.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> Keith Niebuhr, 247Sports</p>
As the season reaches the the halfway point or close to it around the nation, USA TODAY High School Sports is assembling our midseason report with installments throughout the week.
MORE: ALL-USA Defensive Player of the Year candidates
Here we’re taking a look at the midseason candidates for the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Offensive Player of the Year. The award will be presented in December.
ALL-USA Football, American Family Insurance, David Bell, football, Geno Hess, J.T. Daniels, Jackson Carman, Justin Fields, La'Damian Webb, Midseason Offensive Player of the Year candidates, Rashod Bateman, reese taylor, trevor lawrence, Zamir White, ALL-USA, Polls
shares
share
tweet
pin
sms
send