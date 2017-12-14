Migos' Quavo gifts alma mater's basketball team custom LeBron James sneakers

Quavo is one-third of the Atlanta-based rap trio Migos, but sports are rarely far from his mind.

In June, one could find him playing pickup basketball with Shareef O’Neal. The man born Quavious Marshall used to play quarterback for Berkmar (Lilburn, Ga.) High, where he once led his team to a 33-6 homecoming win over Meadowcreek (Norcross, Ga.).

Earlier this month, Finish Line gifted Quavo a gold company card, granting him an unlimited supply of sneakers. He recently found a good use for the card, hooking up his alma mater with new kicks.

RELATED: Migos’ Quavo shows basketball skills during pickup game with Shareef O’Neal

Quavo arrived at Berkmar in a white Lamborghini recently, visiting the team during a recent practice.

N O W T H E Y H U N C H O S T A T U S. @quavohuncho presents his high school basketball team with the custom H U N C H O #LeBron15s by @mache275. 🏀 Word to @KingJames pic.twitter.com/8s89Hsqr0q — Finish Line (@FinishLine) December 13, 2017

He greeted each player on the court before bringing them to the locker room to show them their gifts – custom LeBron 15s, designed by footwear artist Mache Custom Kicks.

LeBron James himself praised Quavo for his kindness.

S/O the homie @QuavoStuntin! Super dope what he did for his high school. And those kicks are 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 by the way. #DatWay #StriveForGreatness🚀 https://t.co/obpDiVFMA8 — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 13, 2017

Berkmar is off to an 8-2 start to the season and visits Meadowcreek Friday night.