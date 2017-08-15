Mike Golic dons Broken Arrow (Okla.) shirt in support of former Eagles teammate

Broken Arrow (Okla.) got a non-verbal shoutout on ESPN on Tuesday morning when Mike Golic wore a Broken Arrow polo shirt during “Mike & Mike.”

Golic is a former teammate with the Philadelphia Eagles of Broken Arrow coach David Alexander, who played in the NFL from 1987 to 1996, including eight years with the Eagles.

“I can’t thank Mike enough,” Alexander said. “We played a lot of years together, and his support means a lot to me.”

Alexander returned to his alma mater as an assistant in 2013 and became head coach in 2014. He also was an assistant at Jenks for seven seasons.

Broken Arrow is also the home of the greatest high school lip dub video.