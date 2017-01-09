Menu
Mike Olson steps down as Coronado football coach

Mike Olson said he stepped down as football coach at Scottsdale Coronado.

He said he isn’t pursuing the head coaching job at Phoenix Arcadia. But he’ll be a reference guy with his strong ties to the school, where his son played football.

RELATED: Arizona's best high school football coaches

Coronado Athletic Director Dave Huffine said that Olson will “still do a lot of things here on campus.”

Olson called the Coronado job “fun but a grueling three years.”

Coronado went 5-5 last season. In his three years, the Dons went 16-12. His best season was 2015 when the Dons went 7-3 and just missed out making the Division IV state playoffs.

Suggest human interest stories to Richard Obert at richard.obert@arizonarepublic.com or 602-316-8827. Follow him at azc_obert

