VIDEO: 3-foot-8 basketball player makes memorable shot

Months after a special moment on the football field, Mike Purvis got his chance on the basketball court.

Purvis is 3-foot-8, but is a key member of the athletic programs at Notre Dame-Green Pond (Easton, Pa.).

During senior night on Wednesday, Purvis got the first basket of his career when he banked in a shot after taking a pass at the free throw line, according to an account from MaxPreps.

He was mobbed by his teammates.

On the football team, Purvis serves an inspirational leader. After being the manager, he decided to come out for the team as a senior. He got to share a moment on the field with his teammates at the end of the season.

“Mike’s the heart and soul of our team. He really is,” running back Mitch Daniel told LehighValleyLive.com. “He gives us a pregame speech every week to get us fired up. Whenever we need motivation, we look to Mike because he would give anything to be out there with us, but he can’t.”