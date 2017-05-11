Five-star PF Miles Norris becomes Oregon's first class of 2018 commitment

Miles Norris, a five-star power forward from Helix High (Calif.), committed Wednesday to Oregon.

Norris announced his commitment on a San Diego newscast.

5* PF Miles Norris has committed to Oregon, per @KUSINews broadcast pic.twitter.com/VHTDntLRr0 — Andrew Nemec (@AndrewNemec) May 11, 2017

The 6-8, 190-pounder becomes Dana Altman’s first commitment in the class of 2018. The Ducks are coming off a Final Four appearance.

“I chose (Oregon) because it felt like an overall perfect fit for me on and off the court as well,” Norris said, according to the Oregonian. “I feel like I’m going to excel in the style of play and love the overall culture and atmosphere of the school.”