Millennium girls soccer team seeks football-like crowd

Regular-season high school girls soccer games don’t normally draw huge crowds. Family, friends and maybe some faculty will come out.

But at 6 p.m. Thursday, Goodyear Millennium is determined to get at least 2,000 fans to its game against Avondale Westview.

Millennium, experiencing a great season at 13-1-1 and averaging four goals a match, has gotten the band, cheerleaders and other sports teams to support the goal.

“Teachers are giving out homework forgiveness cards out to come,” coach David Cameron said.

“Our school is very unified on making this happen. We do this to hopefully get other schools to compete with the record we will set tomorrow, so girls soccer can experience big crowds like football.”

El Classico

Yuma Kofa’s boys soccer team on Tuesday night defeated host San Luis 2-1 in an annual match that is billed as “El Classico” by the locals.

“The San Luis stadium was as full as any average football game would be,” Kofa coach Jamie Nicewander said. “Great atmosphere when these two teams play. It is a very rare environment.”

Kofa can win its region in 6A with a victory over Yuma Cibola on Kofa’s senior night on Friday. If that happens, then it would have to play the No. 1 team from Tucson to get a guaranteed berth from the South for the state playoffs.

“Across the county, scoring is down this year with teams marking each other tighter and tighter it seems,” Nicewander said. “The quality of soccer overall is raising down here with new coaches having a solid impact on the competitiveness. We like our chances and created a solid power-points schedule to prepare us.”

Fight update

After reviewing the film from the San Luis-Gila Ridge boys soccer brawl that ended the Jan. 5 match at San Luis in the second half, Gary Whelchel, the state commissioner of officials, said that there were a total of six ejections – four from San Luis and two from Gila Ridge. All of those players had to sit out the next match.

San Luis was given a 2-0 win.

