Miller led De Pere on memorable state run

De Pere senior Lizzie Miller is the 2017 Green Bay Press-Gazette girls basketball player of the year. Miller discuss her season, which saw her team finish as the WIAA Division 1 state runner-up.
Latest News
3hr
Press-Gazette all-area girls basketball team
Edinger, Geier, Miller, Nennig and Re receive first-team accolades
3hr
All-Conference Teams: Wrestling
FRCC, Bay, NEC, Packerland, M&O all included
3hr
All-Conference Teams: Girls Basketball
FRCC, Bay, NEC, Packerland, M&O included
3hr
All-Conference Teams: Boys Basketball
FRCC, Bay, NEC, Packerland, M&O included
4hr
All-Conference Teams: Boys Swimming
FRCC team included
17hr
4 local girls basketball players get AP all-state honors
Miller, Edinger, Geier and Nennig receive acccolades