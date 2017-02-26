Mineral County claims boys IA title

Mineral County’s two seniors, Taylen Wachscmuth and Andre Davis, and sophomore Robert McFalls, combined for 54 points to lead the Serpents to the IA boys basketball state championship Saturday night at Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas.

Mineral County beat Pahranagat Valley, 63-46 for the title.

Wachsmuth led the Serpents with 20 points, 13 rebounds and four assists. McFalls had 17 points, 11 rebounds and five assists, and Davis had 17 points and three assists.

Pahranagat junior Cullen Highbe (6-foot-9) had 28 points and six rebounds.

Mineral County, coached by Pete Summerbell, finished the season with a 26-5 record, Pahranagat ended at 25-3.

Pahranagat Valley turned the ball over 10 times in the first half as Mineral County led 35-21 at the break.

In the IA girls championship, Owyhee rolled past Round Mountain, 65-37, as Kaylani Smartt scored 22 points, Kaira Egan had 19 and Macee Cota added 13.

Alyssa Hanks led Round Mountain with 16 points.