Minn. basketball tourney halted due to 'terroristic threats'; 1 arrested

Friday night in Minnesota, police halted a basketball tournament game and the crowd evacuated after terrorist threats were called in by phone.

A caller made “direct terroristic threats” via phone against the Benson (Minn.) campus at 6:55 p.m., according to what Benson Police Chief Ian Hodge said in a news release posted on the department’s Facebook page.

The rest of the games in the Case IH Boys Basketball Tournament were rescheduled to Saturday, according to what Benson staff told the St. Paul Pioneer Press.

According to what tournament officials told the Pioneer Press, law enforcement was able to trace the call to a mobile phone from the Fargo-Moorhead area. Authorities then arrested the person they believe is responsible for the threats, Hodge said in the news release obtained by the Pioneer Press. There was no further threat to the public, he said.

The investigation is continuing and further information will be released later, according to Hodge.

Per the Pioneer Press, Benson Police Department officers, Swift and Grant County deputies and Minnesota State Patrol troopers worked jointly to investigate and identify the suspect.