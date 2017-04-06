Minn. female tennis player trying out for boys team after lengthy dispute

A female tennis player in Minnesota won a ruling Wednesday, allowing her to try out for the boys tennis team following a long dispute between the student and the school’s administration.

As KMSP Fox 9 reports, the senior tennis player at Lakeville (Minn.) South pulled out of last fall’s tryouts for the school’s girls tennis team, citing issues with the coach. The school and student, however, disagreed over whether she was eligible to try out for the boys team this spring.

This week, per KMSP, the student’s lawyers filed a lawsuit. At issue were the Minnesota State High School League (MHSL) bylaws, including one that states “students may not participate in more than one interscholastic season in a given sport in a school year.” The student’s lawyers, however, argued that the mere few hours she spent trying out for the girls team didn’t constitute participation.

According to KMSP, they also criticized the process for denying the student, arguing rules weren’t being sufficiently applied to ensure due process.

On Wednesday afternoon, shortly before tryouts were about to begin, an agreement was reached.

The district sent this statement to KMSP: