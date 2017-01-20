Minnesota hoops lands four-star in-state pledge ... whose hair is too gloriously big for his hat

Four-star C Daniel Oturu commits to #Gophers basketball, a big in-state get for Richard Pitino. He's averaging 17 ppg and 18 rpg at Cretin. pic.twitter.com/7nr7HU5rfN — Chad Graff (@ChadGraff) January 19, 2017

The University of Minnesota’s basketball program earned its first scholarship pledge for the Class of 2018, and he’s a very big deal. In fact, the only thing bigger than his physical stature and status among his class’ elite may be his … hair?

Seriously, just check out the commitment ceremony photo of Cretin Derham Hall junior center Daniel Oturu, above. At 6-foot-8, 205 pounds, Oturu is big, which makes finding a hat large enough to his entire head and his dreads a difficult proposition. In fact, it may have proven too difficult for his chosen hat used to announce his Minnesota pledge, with the golden dome almost hovering above his full head of dreadlock-rowed hair, Anson Carter style.

Luckily for Minnesota fans, Oturu has far more talent on the court than he does selecting headwear. Projected as a power forward — though he could grow into a center’s frame during his time in college — Oturu is a bona-fide top-75 prospect and a four-star to kick off the Gophers 2018 campaign.

Oturu’s commitment is also the latest sign that Richard Pitino is truly hitting his recruiting stride in the twin cities. Oturu will mark the fourth four-star commit Pitino has signed in the past three years, assuming he follows through on his pledge in 2018. For some programs that might be expected; for Minnesota, it’s a heck of a run.

Whether Oturu makes good on his immense potential at the next level remains to be seen. For now, we should all just keep a keen eye on his hair style and respective headwear options.