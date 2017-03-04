Miracle finish gives Salem Academy win and fourth place

COOS BAY – Miracles are supposed to happen once in a lifetime.

There were two miracle plays that happened for Salem Academy High School’s in the final 15 seconds of their game against Amity at the OSAA Class 3A state basketball tournament at Marshfield High School Saturday.

After Dylan Stearns hit two free throws to put Amity up 60-56 with 22 seconds left, Salem Academy senior Koby McCallum launched a long, off balance 3-pointer with 15 seconds that somehow went in.

But the officials called a simultaneous off-ball foul and awarded Salem Academy’s Kyle Haselbacher two free throws – which he made – and the Crusaders pulled off an unheard of five-point play to go up 61-60.

After a free throw by Amity’s Clint Hatch to tie the game at 61, Salem Academy senior Markell Moser was fouled while launching a 3-pointer with 1.9 seconds left.

Moser hit the first free throw then missed the next two, the last of which was rebounded by Amity’s Brandon Wilson, but he didn’t have time to get a shot up, and Salem Academy won 62-61.

“In both of those situations the ball just fell our way,” Salem Academy coach Ryan Kendall said. “It’s tough, the call, the foul on Koby’s 3, that’s so tough.

“These teams are battling so hard, both teams are battling so hard and playing so well that it’s tough that it came down to a call like that. It really is. Amity’s a great team. They’re such a great team.”

Salem Academy (23-5) placed fourth in the state tournament. Haselbacher scored 16 points, Skyler Williams and McCallum scored 12 and Rylan Stamback scored 11.

Amity (22-6) places sixth. Stearns scored 23 points.

