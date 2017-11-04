Miramar (Fla.) pulls off upset of No. 13 St. Thomas Aquinas

Final score Miramar 44

Entering Friday night, the No. 13 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) football team had allowed just 27 total points in six wins over in-state competition. The Raiders had allowed just 42 points total.

Visiting Miramar surpassed that number in one outing Friday night.

In a clash of 8-1 squads, the Patriots scored the game’s final 21 points to pull away with a 44-27 victory in Fort Lauderdale.

After Aquinas led 27-23 following a Derek Wingo touchdown near the end of the third quarter, it was all Miramar (9-1) after that. Steve Williams scored on a QB draw from 13 yards out, and Miramar had a 30-27 lead early in the fourth quarter. Miramar running back Ralph Hughey then ran 37 yards for a score with 9:08 left in the fourth.

The visitors sealed it on Aquinas’ senior night when Chad Black intercepted the ball and returned it to the Aquinas 20 yard line. From there, Miramar freshman running back Katravis Geter Jr. scored his third TD of the night to finish the scoring.