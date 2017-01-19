Miss. DE Aaron Odom flips commitment from Mississippi State to Louisville

Last week, the University of Louisville football team hired Mississippi State’s defensive coordinator. Late Wednesday night, the Cardinals flipped one of the Bulldogs’ four-star in-state recruiting commitments.

Aaron Odom, a 6-foot-3, 250-pound defensive end from Callaway High School in Jackson, announced on Twitter after midnight Eastern time that he has withdrawn his commitment to Mississippi State and pledged instead to Louisville, where he officially visited last weekend.

Odom, who is U of L’s 23rd commitment in the 2017 class, is rated four stars and the No. 251 prospect nationally by Scout.com, becoming the fifth player in that’s site’s national top 300 to pick Louisville, as well as the Cards’ sixth four-star Scout pledge.

He had eye-popping defensive statistics in 2016: 18 sacks, 28 tackles for loss and 124 tackles, according to the Clarion Ledger. He’s U of L’s second four-star commitment from Mississippi, along with Under Armour All-American safety and midyear enrollee C.J. Avery of Grenada.

Alabama, Florida State, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Minnesota, Indiana and Missouri are among the other many schools that offered him a scholarship at some point during the recruiting process. Louisville made an offer on Dec. 1, with defensive line coach L.D. Scott serving as the Cards’ primary recruiter.

Louisville’s class (six four-stars, 16 three-stars, one two-star) is now ranked No. 17 nationally and No. 3 in the Atlantic Coast Conference by Scout.

Odom is also ranked the No. 22 defensive end nationally by Scout.com. He’s rated three stars by the other three major websites.

In his late-night Twitter announcement, Odom thanked his “supporters and my enemies/haters” and wrote that U of L was the best opportunity for him.