Miss. football star fatally shot after argument

A standout high school football player was killed in a shooting in Clarksdale, Miss. on Wednesday.

Authorities told WREG that the incident began with two people arguing around 4 p.m. One person produced a gun and opened fire, striking 18-year-old Dayeveon Hill in the chest and arm.

Hill was transported to a hospital where he later died. Clarksdale police have not released the name of the 18-year-old suspect in the deadly shooting.

Hill was a senior and one of Clarksdale High School’s top players. He had recently signed a football scholarship at Pearl River Community College.