Miss. football team graciously welcomes new member

Ginger Hastings figured she might as well ask: Could her son Kaden Dickerson, who was new to Clinton (Miss.) High School this fall, join the football team?

“He’s always been a huge fan of football,” Hastings explained.

Judd Boswell, head coach of the Clinton Arrows, responded via email: “Absolutely.”

Dickerson, age 17, an eleventh grader, isn’t your typical football player on the roster.

He has Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a genetic disorder characterized by progressive muscular degeneration and weakness, and uses an electric wheelchair to move about.

During home games, Dickerson usually claims a spot near the Clinton goal post to watch the action, although he is free to move about on the sidelines. “I can see really good there,” he said.

When Clinton played Northwest Rankin High School, Dickerson led the team on the field. He has participated in practices, joined teammates in watching film and shared the excitement of pep rallies.

