Mission Viejo (Calif.), Tulsa Union push their way into Super 25 rankings

Two unbeaten teams, No. 24 Mission Viejo, Calif., and No. 25 Union (Tulsa) are new entries into this week’s Super 25 high school football rankings.

The top five teams, led by No. 1 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.), all won easily last weekend to retain their rankings.

Brentwood Academy (Brentwood, Tenn.) was the week’s biggest climber as the Eagles (8-0) are up two spots to No. 6. Quarterback Gavin Schoenwald threw three touchdown passes in a 29-0 win Friday at Montgomery Bell Academy (Nashville).

Mission Viejo improved to 9-0 as running back Shaun Javier-Rhodes ran for two touchdowns in a 63-0 defeat of Trabuco Hills (Mission Viejo). The Diablos are coached by veteran Bob Johnson, who is retiring after the season.

Union, which ousted rival Jenks (Okla.) from the rankings earlier in the season, is 8-0. Wide receiver A.K. Wilson had three touchdown catches in a 48-0 win Thursday vs. Southmoore (Moore). The Redskins also have a win over Trinity (Euless, Texas).

Two teams fell out of the rankings with losses to non-ranked opponents: No. 6 Miami Central (Miami), which lost 21-7 Friday to Miami Northwestern; and No. 24 St. Xavier (Cincinnati), which fell 28-14 Saturday at St. Ignatius (Cleveland).