Mississippi State commit Evan McPherson celebrates Under Armour All-America Game selection

Photo: Intersport

Fort Payne (Ala.) kicker Evan McPherson received his Under Armour All-America Game jersey Thursday at his school as part of the American Family Insurance Selection Tour.

McPherson, a Mississippi State commit, is the 2nd-ranked kicker in the country, according to ESPN.

Evan McPherson presented his family with the Dream Champion Award. (Photo: Intersport)

The Under Armour All America Game is scheduled for Jan. 4 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.

