Missouri Basketball Coaches Association announces 2017 hall of fame class

Southwest Missouri will be well represented in the 2017 class of the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

Two high school coaches and one broadcaster with strong ties to the area will be inducted into the hall of fame, and longtime College of the Ozarks women’s basketball coach George Wilson will receive the organization’s top honor.

The Missouri Basketball Coaches Association will induct 2017 Hall of Fame class at a ceremony on Saturday, April 22, at 12 p.m. at the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame in Springfield. Tickets for the event may be purchased from the MBCA for $20 at the door. The Hall of Fame will open at 11 a.m. and lunch will be served at noon with the ceremony to follow.

C of O’s Wilson to receive lifetime achievement award

The highest honor given by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association, the Gary Filbert Lifetime Achievement Award, will be presented to former College of the Ozarks coach George Wilson.

Wilson was the women’s basketball coach for 16 years at College of the Ozarks, where his teams recorded 447 wins and 89 losses. In 2013, he reached the 1,000 win mark with his high school and collegiate records combined. Wilson was the Midlands Collegiate Athletic Conference (MCAC) Women’s Basketball Coach of the Year 10 times.

Wilson has won 13 MCAC women’s basketball regular-season titles and 15 women’s basketball conference tournaments titles. Prior to coaching at College of the Ozarks, Wilson coached high school boys’ basketball for 31 years. The College of Ozarks women’s basketball team has been the NAIA National Championship runner-up four times.

Hall of Fame inductees Shaw, Parrack and McClure

Ryan Shaw—Shaw was an all-state player for Clopton High School. He team lost the 1989 Class 1A state championship game to Scott County Central. He went on to play for Central College in Iowa, but a career-ending knee injury forced his move from player to coach.

Shaw coached at Bowling Green, Wright City and Warrenton until he moved to Springfield. Shaw spent time as an assistant at Parkview and the head boys basketball coach at Hillcrest. Shaw went on to have coaching stints at Potosi and Fulton.

Shaw died unexpectedly Aug. 21, 2015 of an aneurism. He was 43. Shaw was involved in the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association throughout his career and eventually served as its president. His wife, Lori, daughter, Kenzie, and son Jordan are honored by this tribute.

Craig Parrack—Parrack has coached boys and girls basketball at Wheatland, Climax Springs and Macks Creek. He spent 20 years at Climax Springs, where his teams made back-to-back state final appearances in 2000 and 2001, and Parrack won Missouri Basketball Coaches Association Class 1 Coach of the Year in 2001. He left coaching for three years to become the principal at Macks Creek, his alma mater.

Three seasons away from basketball proved three seasons too many for Parrack. He resigned as principal and was rehired to teach and coach girls basketball at Macks Creek in 2011. He continues to serve in that capacity.

Mike McClure (media)—A radio and television play-by-play announcer in southwest Missouri since 1985, Mike McClure has broadcast more than 3,300 sporting events. He is the president of McClure Broadcasting, LLC. He has broadcast 16 MSHSAA Championship events.

In addition to being the radio voice of the Missouri Southern State University Lions football and basketball games, McClure also works games for Mediacom in Springfield, the NAIA Men’s Division II National Basketball Tournament, Sirius Satellite Radio, Fox Sports Midwest.com and for the Missouri Valley Conference calling sporting events on ESPN3.

Additional MBCA 2017 Hall of Fame inductees:

Craig Engelbrecht, Eugene High School boys

Preston Thomas, Cardinal Ritter, Harlem Globetrotters, St. Louis Community College, New Orleans Pelicans

Dan Rolfes, Incarnate Word Academy

Mike Elliott, Macon, Kirksville, Clinton, Maysville, Lakeland, Odessa

Donnie Middleton (media), KNEM, Memphis