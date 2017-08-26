Missouri QB Billy Maples ties national record with eight first-half TD passes

Missouri quarterback Billy Maples tied a national federation record with eight passing touchdowns in the first half and equaled the state record with nine for the game in Kansas City Park Hill’s 66-35 victory against Lee’s Summit.

According to the record book, eight passing TDs in a half has happened twice before in 1994 by future NFL quarterback Chris Redman and in 2001 by Thomas Thrash in Arkansas.

Congrats to Park Hill Trojan QB Billy Maples who set a new Missouri state single-game passing TD record with 9. #TeamTopSpeed pic.twitter.com/LnvKhGA85b — Joseph Potts (@TopSpeedLLC) August 26, 2017

As reported by 810varsity.com, the eight TD passes went to two receivers: DJ Johnson on scores of 12, 1, 60 and 8 yards, and Ronnie Bell on scores of 31, 24, 25 and 5 yards.

Maples’ final numbers: 434 yards passing on 23 for 36 attempts.