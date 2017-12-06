Missouri school pulls basketball gym banners because of players' 'goofy' poses

Here’s a first: A high school basketball program has refused to use the oversized banners created to support its team because the players depicted on them struck poses that the team’s coach deemed ‘too goofy.’

As reported by Kansas City CBS affiliate KCTV, Oak Grove (Mo.) High has pulled planned boys basketball posters from the school and surrounding environs due to fears that the images on the posters feature players striking unusual athletic poses. The decision to reject the posters, which were created with funds from the team’s parents, was made by Oak Grove coach Tyler Hames.

“The seniors have taken photos and the parents pay to have them blown into banners,” Oak Grove principal Adam Salmon told KCTV. “Just not your traditional poses for a student athlete.

“(Hames) set very high expectations for his basketball program. He didn’t think the photographs fit with the image he wanted to project.”

Oak Grove's high school basketball coach wouldn't let seniors display goofy photos like these in the gymnasium. I'll tell you why the school says it's not what they want to present coming up at 6. pic.twitter.com/IZZtFGVmEh — Nathan Vickers (@nathanvickers) December 5, 2017

The parents and players are understandably upset that they won’t be depicted in the team photos as had been expected. As for what the parents and players can do about the sudden and surprising lack of exposure, they may have already reached the limit of what they could accomplish: Because the coach has the support of his principal, there’s no direct response that they can take.

Rather, they’re apparently trying to take their message to the broader public in hope that more attention might pressure the administration into a change of heart.

So far, no response … and no more posters.