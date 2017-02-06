Missouri State football signee embraces walk-on challenge

There isn’t much hype for Grant Martin’s commitment to play football at Missouri State, but hype and circumstance just wouldn’t be his style.

The all-state offensive tackle from Kickapoo signed a letter of intent Wednesday to stay in Springfield and play for the Bears.

“It was fun and really stressful at the same time during all the recruitment process,” Martin said. “Now that I’ve found a home, I’m pretty happy about it and I’m happy where I’ve ended up.”

Martin could have gone to a smaller college with greater opportunities for quick playing time on the football field, but he chose to walk on at Missouri State. His name and stats weren’t included in Missouri State’s official press release unveiling its 2017 signing day recruiting class.

For Martin, agreeing to play for Missouri State is the partial realization of a dream. The attempt to maximize his talent as a walk-on represents further pursuit of that dream.

“I’ve always wanted to play at the highest level I could, and Missouri State was the best option for me to play at a high level, and I wanted to stay in town close to my family and be able to play for a team that I’ve always looked up to,” Martin said.

Martin lost his mother, Rhonda Martin in 2007, when he was eight years old.

He took up football as a high school freshman. He became a varsity starter as a sophomore and didn’t miss a game for three years. He made all-state as a senior and was a two time all-Ozark Conference selection.

“For a young man that never stepped on the field as a football player until he was a freshman in high school getting an opportunity to play Division I football is quite a feat,” Chiefs coach Kurt Thompson said.

Thompson praised Martin’s efforts to work hard in practices, rep after rep. Kickapoo’s scout team defenders avoided the 6-foot-2, 265-pound left tackle.

“You can ask our young players. There are still some guys that when Grant would pull—are still running backwards trying to avoid Grant’s physical contact.”

The only thing that exceeded Martin’s training effort was his drive in games, when opposing defenders sometimes had no path to flee from his perimeter blocks.

“The game of football is a physical game and (Martin) is about as physical as they are,” Thompson said.

Martin said he will likely move to center or guard to start his college career. Off the field, he plans to major in biology and later pursue a career as a physical therapist. He is especially interested in working in sports medicine.

“I want to be around athletes and I don’t necessarily want to coach, because a lot of stresses come from coaching. I want to still be involved with a sport and everything like that, and that’s a good way for me to do it, and I want to be able to help people recover and abstain from injuries,” Martin said.

Missouri State received a total of 19 letters of intent from football players accepting scholarships on Feb. 1, the first day high school seniors were allowed to sign with NCAA Division I football teams.

The Bears have shown a penchant for picking up local walk-ons like Martin who could have otherwise played at sub-Division I levels. Former Glendale tight end Chandler Collins and former West Plains quarterback Sam Hall are both on the Missouri State roster as preferred walk-ons.

