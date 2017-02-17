Jersey in hand, McDonald's All American Mitchell Robinson says it's getting real

Mitchell Robinson has his honorary jersey for the McDonald’s All American Game and he says now, “it’s starting to feel more real.”

Robinson, a 7-footer from Chalmette High (La.) was honored Friday when the McDonald’s Hometown Heroes presented by American Family Insurance came to his school.

“It’s awesome to me because I didn’t think I was going to make it at first,” Robinson said. “Then when I saw my name on TV it was shocking, like I was actually a McDonald’s All-American. It feels great.”

The McDonald’s game is March 29 at Chicago’s United Center.

Ranked No. 9 by ESPN, Robinson is averaging 27.5 points, 12 rebounds, nearly seven blocks and two steals per game.

With the upcoming All American game, Robinson is starting to get a sense that his high school career is winding down before he heads to Western Kentucky. Chalmette is unbeaten in district play entering the regular season finale Friday night.

“I’m starting to get a feel for it being the end,” he said. “I feel great about it. High school is really going to be over and then I’ll get the chance to make my dream come true.”