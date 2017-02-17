Mitchell Robinson say Jordan Brand Classic shows he can do anything 'if I put my mind to it'

Mitchell Robinson is 7 feet tall, but he didn’t want to be only an “under-the-goal kinda dude.” That led to hours and hours in the gym to the point where he now feels comfortable all the way out to the three-point line.

“I just work on my shot a lot,” Robinson said. “I’m in the gym 24/7. I can shoot (three-pointers) in the game now. That’s going to be good for me. I’ve finally learned how to shoot.”

The self-effacing comment is a sign of Robinson’s unwarranted modesty, a trait that made him even wonder if he was going to be selected to the Jordan Brand Classic. But Robinson, from Chalmette High in Louisiana, officially received a banner for his school to mark his selection during the Jordan Brand Invitational on Thursday night.

Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.) stars Matt Coleman and Billy Preston also accepted their invitations Thursday night at the event.

“It’s starting to feel more,” Robinson said. “There’s some nervousness right now because I didn’t think I was going to be in it. Now that I’m in it, it’s really shown me that I can do things if I put my mind to it.”

Ranked as the No. 6 player in the Class of 2017, Robinson had his pick of colleges. He choose Western Kentucky, the highest ranked player ever to sign with the school.

Robinson originally committed to Texas A&M when Rick Stansbury was an assistant coach. Stansbury is now the head coach at Western Kentucky and hired Shammond Williams, who is Robinson’s godfather, as an assistant.

“My Godparents are over there,” he said. “And I just like the environment also, so I think it’s going to be a good school for me.”

He already felt the love when Chalmette faced Ballard (Louisville) in a game in Bowling Green, Ky., last weekend. A number of fans in Western Kentucky gear attended to cheer him on.

“They showed me by being there that they are really going to be there to support me,” he said. “That was really cool of them.”

Robinson also attended WKU’s game against Marshall and was given a nice ovation when he was introduced to the crowd. His initial goal at WKU, help the Hilltoppers win a Conference USA title.

“He could have gone to any school he wanted to,” said Butch Stockton, Chalmette High Head Coach. “He was a bonafide high-major, division I prospect. It felt like a family atmosphere to him. Mitchell likes to be low key and believes in a family atmosphere a lot.”

Robinson said he had a big goal in mind when he gets to New York for the Jordan Classic.

“I’m going to try to win the MVP award,” he said. “It’s going to be kinda hard (to get used to the other players in a short amount of practice). I’ve never played with these kids before or really only a few times.”

Contributing: Louisville Courier-Journal, WWLTV.com