MLB MVP Bryce Harper lends California student a hand with promposal

With a prowess like an MLB star, Sean Garvey, the son of former Dodger and Padres great Steve Garvey, has shown that inside the confines of Palm Desert High School, he sure knows how to swing for the fences — and connect.

Long before Garvey’s older brother played college baseball and spent time in the Rockies minor league organization, Ryan Garvey starred on a local top-notch travel baseball team coached by their father and MLB legend, Steve.

The squad attracted 2012 National League Rookie of the Year and 2015 NL MVP Bryce Harper. Since, the Harper’s and Garvey’s have stayed close family friends, even while Harper rose to stardom in the major leagues.

So on Wednesday, when Sean needed a major favor, he had Harper on speed dial to lean on before Harper’s Nationals hosted the Arizona Diamondbacks. Garvey’s Palm Desert High senior prom at the JW Marriott on May 13 was fast approaching, and he still needed to ask his girlfriend, Shannon Coyne.

“My dad was at the game and was talking to him, and I came up with the idea,” Garvey said.

So Garvey texted Harper, and asked him if he would shoot a quick video for him and help with his promposal. The clip, shot by his dad, was short and sweet, but it was a hit.

@shannoncoyne5 I couldn't find the words to ask you to prom so I had my man @Bharper3407 do it for me @SteveGarvey6 @Nationals pic.twitter.com/G2S0AcpmSl — Sean Garvey⚾️ (@SeanGarvey6) May 3, 2017

It quickly caught the Nationals’ attention, as the squad, along with Garvey, waited on pins and needles for Coyne to respond.

And, of course, she eventually said an emphatic ‘yes.’

