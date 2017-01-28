Mo Bamba honored as Jordan Brand Classic Senior Night Tour begins

Hours after the boys rosters were revealed for the Jordan Brand Classic, the Jordan Brand Classic Senior Night Tour presented by American Family Insurance made its initial spot.

The tour visited Westtown School in West Chester, Pa., to honor 6-11 center Mohamed Bamba for his selection.

The Jordan Brand Classic is April 14 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

RELATED: Jordan Brand Classic rosters revealed

Bamba was presented with a banner that will hang in the school gym and the school honored Bamba and the other five seniors on the roster.

Ranked No. 5 in the Class of 2017 by ESPN, the uncommitted Bamba has been one of the more unique players in the game, given his 7-foot-8 wingspan. He has visited Texas, Michigan and Kentucky and has a visit planned for Duke in February.

Bamba also presented his Dream Champion award presented by American Family Insurance to senior teammate Tone Ochefu