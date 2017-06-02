Mo. boy feels 'unstoppable' with custom St. Louis Blues hockey blade prosthetic leg

A couple months ago we were inspired by an 11-year-old boy from Ballwin who was born without a fibula. A prosthetic is all he’s ever known for his right leg. It’s certainly had its limitations.

But after returning from a life changing trip to Nashville, Ryan Wolak has two new custom legs that are bringing even more life to one of the liveliest boys you’ll meet.

Today Ryan has lightning speed in his new custom Blues Hockey blade leg. We first met Ryan back in February, we knew then how special he was.

“I say if I can do it you can probably do it,” he said with a smile.

Despite Ryan’s prosthetic, he does just about everything. But the prosthetic he used to have slowed him down and he couldn’t run as fast as he wanted to do. With his new blade leg, nothing slows him down. In fact, it’s quite the opposite.

“I feel a lot faster, I feel like I can beat a lot more of my classmates. So I can run better and do a lot more stuff,” Ryan explained.

Ryan and his family took a week-long trip to Nashville where he got to help build his new prosthetic legs with the non-profit Amputee Blade Runners.

Ryan took off his prosthetic to show the part of the leg he made, “I made this part here.”

The founders of Amputee Blade Runners picked Ryan as the recipient of these custom legs because of his ambition to conquer anything.

“He submitted an essay that includes the things that he does in sports. So, he’s involved in downhill skiing, archery, sled hockey, volleyball, and baseball. In addition to that, he also teaches other kids about having a limb difference,” Ryan’s dad Stas said.

With his new blade leg, Ryan is even more determined than before.

“I’m the fastest in my family, behind my dad,” he joked.

He’s working towards a national title in the long jump for the Disabled Athletes Sports Association.

“The leg that he has now gives him the confidence to do the things that he hasn’t been able to do before which is exciting,” explained his dad.

Ryan said with a smile, “I’m still working on beating some of my friends in races but yeah I feel unstoppable.”

For more, visit KSDK.com