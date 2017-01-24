M&O Conference going orange for cancer awareness

Orange is not used as a school color by any of the members of the M&O Conference.

But you’ll be seeing plenty of the color across the 10-school conference this week.

The M&O Conference is holding orange-out nights for Tuesday’s boys basketball games and Thursday’s girls basketball games.

The teams will be wearing orange T-shirts with “HOPE” emblazoned on the front and are encouraging spectators to wear orange as well.

The basketball games will feature various raffles and fundraisers at each school with the combined proceeds going toward Families of Children with Cancer, Inc.

The idea for the orange-out games spawned from Lena, which held one last year during a boys basketball game against Peshtigo. It was done in memory of Kyle Hodkiewicz, who battled leukemia for over two years before his death in 2015 at the age of 10.

“The family just wanted an awareness night and for people to wear orange,” Lena athletic director Jim Torzala said about the color used for leukemia awareness. “The conference as a whole decided to use it as a fundraising opportunity and have the kids give something back.”

The M&O Conference is made up of small schools that have shown big hearts when it comes to various fundraising and cancer awareness efforts.

Peshtigo, for example, rallied to raise funds for Meghan Harper, an eighth-grader in the school district who was diagnosed in September with leukemia.

Coleman has raised over $53,000 for local cancer patients and the Bay Area Medical Center Oncology Fund in the four years it has held its Tackle Cancer football game, including $21,000 last year.

“This is what a small community does to help people out in the community,” said Wausaukee girls basketball coach Dave Messar, who lost both of his parents to cancer.

“The battle with cancer is never an easy fight. But it has to be addressed because no one is immune. It’s a big concern for everybody.”

Messar, a 1978 Wausaukee alum, purchased uniforms with pink trim for his team’s game against Crivitz on Dec. 2 to honor his mother, who passed away when he was 16 following a four-year battle with breast cancer.

It was part of Wausaukee’s Cancer Reflection Night that raised funds for members of the community that are battling cancer. Messages of hope for survivors and memories for those taken from cancer were placed on color-specific ribbons on the gym wall.

Wearing orange this Thursday at Suring will add to the already unique color scheme for Messar’s daughter, Courtney, a sophomore on the Wausaukee girls basketball team.

Courtney wears pink sneakers in remembrance of her paternal grandmother and teal shoe laces for her maternal grandmother, who is fighting ovarian cancer.

“Cancer has affected our world from all angles,” Coach Messar said. “We’re very aware of it and supportive in whatever we can do to raise money for whoever needs it.

“I really think this (orange-out event) is an awesome idea. The solidarity of the conference all going together to do this is great. I think it says a lot about our conference in that respect.”

apekarek@greenbaypressgazette.com and follow him on Twitter @andrewpekarek.

Tuesday’s M&O Conference boys basketball games

Wausaukee at Crivitz

Gillett at Lena

Niagara at Marinette St. Thomas

Peshtigo at Suring

Oneida Nation at Coleman

Thursday’s M&O Conference girls basketball games

Crivitz at Marinette St. Thomas

Coleman at Peshtigo

Wausaukee at Suring

Niagara at Lena

Gillett at Oneida Nation