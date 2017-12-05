Moeller (Cincinnati) names sixth head football coach in program history

KENWOOD – Moeller named its sixth head football coach Monday afternoon at 3:15 p.m. when Athletic Director Mike Asbeck introduced Doug Rosfeld. Rosfeld is a former Moeller and University of Cincinnati offensive lineman who coached offensive line for the Crusaders before becoming UC Director of Player Development. The job became open after John Rodenberg resigned after being defeated by Colerain in the first round of the OHSAA playoffs.

Moeller had made the playoffs with a 4-6 record based on strength of schedule (and largely a win over then-No. 1 Cleveland St. Ignatius). However, the loss to Tom Bolden’s Cardinals concluded three consecutive seasons without a winning record.

Under Rodenberg, the Crusaders were back-to-back Ohio Division I champions in 2012 and 2013. The 13-18 mark of the past three seasons made that a distant memory. In Rodenberg’s defense, the Moeller schedule is merciless as he detailed near the end of the season

Needless to say, the next “Man of Moeller” has gigantic shoes to fill. When the founder of the program, Gerry Faust, looks over each practice in the form of a statue at the gate, players and coaches are always reminded of the history of the program.