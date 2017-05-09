Mohamed Bamba on 'rich getting richer' in basketball recruiting: There's a 'difference between greed and hunger'

LEXINGTON, Ky. – For the sake of this story, let’s imagine Mohamed Bamba chooses the school most expect and enrolls at Kentucky this summer.

That would be John Calipari’s seventh five-star player in the 2017 class (ninth overall), and, adding Kevin Knox’s recent surprise decision, would be the strong recruiting finish needed to solidify the Wildcats as the No. 1 team entering the 2017-18 season.

MORE: The Kevin Knox II Blog: This is why I chose Kentucky…

“A lot of people always make comments about the rich getting richer with Kentucky or Duke’s recruiting,” Bamba said at the McDonald’s All-American game in late March.

And when people make those comments?

“I laugh. There is a significant difference between greed and hunger,” he said. “When you’re greedy, you just want things that you don’t really need. When you’re hungry for things, you kind of need it.”

Read Calipari’s recently updated career bucket list. Hungry is one way to describe him and the Kentucky basketball program.

For the full story, visit the Courier-Journal