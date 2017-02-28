Monday, Feb. 27 high school girls basketball tournament results

Girls basketball



Athens 54, Marshall Academy 2: Jaiden Hurst led Athens (14-7) with 14 points and four steals. Jillayne Wheeler also added 11 points and four steals.

Birmingham Detroit Country Day 72, Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 38: Destiny Pitts scored 16 points for Country Day (19-1) while Kayla Webb scored 15. Jasmine Powell put up 12 points. Celia Gaynor led with 10 points for Notre Dame Prep (7-14).

Blanchard Montabella 69, Farwell 33: Hanna Stockwell led all scorers with 35 points for Montabella.

Dearborn Henry Ford Academy 72, Romulus Summit 27: Jada Williams led with 21 points for Henry Ford (17-4). Lauren Whitford added 12 points.

Detroit Collegiate Prep at Northwestern 53, Detroit Voyageur 38: Sapphire Dawson led Northwestern (14-5) with 17 points, 13 rebounds and 10 blocks. Kennedy Harris added 17 rebounds and 10 steals. Ajanee Horton chipped in 14 points, and Nakiya Cordell also contributed 10 points.

Detroit East English Village 56, Grosse Pointe South 55: Jayla Smith scored 22 points for Village (15-5) while C’Erra Mcholmes added 22 points of her own. Sayanna Roy scored 17 points for South.

Detroit Edison 75, Detroit Pershing 7: Gabrielle Elliot led Edison (15-5) with 19 points. Rickea Jackson added 14 points, and Ashley Primas also added nine points.

Detroit Henry Ford 43, Livonia Clarenceville 13: Karisma Matthews led with 19 points and seven steals for Ford (10-8). Beyonce Campbell scored 13 points and eight rebounds.

Detroit King 61, Detroit Cass Tech 27: King (20-1) was led by Jordan Lewis’ 19 points and 11 rebounds. Dell-Janae Williams added 14 points, and Alicia Norman also chipped in 10 points and pocketed eight steals. Arian Powell paced Cass with eight points.

Farmington Hills Mercy 54, Farmington Hills Harrison 34: Chloe Goddold scored 17 points for Mercy (18-3). Bella Dugas scored 14 points while Jenna Schluter added 10. Olivia Perkins scored 10 points in the loss for Harrison.

Grosse Isle 46, River Rouge 45: Madison Swick scored 13 points for Isle while Charlotte Will put up 10 points. Lamariyee Williams scored 14 points for Rouge.

Hartland 65, South Lyon 35: Lexey Tobble led with 21 points for Hartland (20-1) while Whitney Sollom added 12. Sam Swain scored 13 points in the loss for Lyon (8-12).

Lapeer 55, Saginaw Arthur Hill 45: Samantha Thick led all scorers with 18 points. Destiny Harrison paced Saginaw with 12 points.

Macomb Dakota 56, New Baltimore Anchor Bay 43: Emily Langolf scored 20 points and dished eight assists for Macomb (15-6). Tara Bieniewicz added 13 points. Taylor Williams also chipped in 10 points. Alyssa Truba paced Anchor Bay (6-15) with 16 points.

Macomb Lutheran North 61, Madison Heights Lamphere 34: Ashleigh Thomas led all scorers with 16 points for Macomb (14-7). Hannah Milligan added 14 points, and Natalie Zauel also chipped in 11 points. Morganne Holdrieth paced Lamphere with 15 points.

Millington 35, Kingston 29: Haley Trickey led Millington with a career-high 19 points (9-for-10 free throws).

Novi 51, Plymouth 29: Ellie Mackay led all scorers with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Cara Ninkovich also added 14 points, while Julia Lalain scored 12 points and grabbed six rebounds. Chantal LeDoux paced Plymouth (9-12) with 13 points.

Ortonville-Brandon 37, Grand Blanc 33: Elayna Saint Amour led Brandon with 11 points.

Redford Union 55, Detroit CMA 36: Johnnae Steele led all scorers with 23 points for Union. Cassidy Sandelin also scored 11 points.

Romulus 59, Allen Park 43: Gabrielle Futch scored 22 points for Romulus. Kennedy Fulwylie added 19 points and 22 rebounds.

Roseville 56, Warren Woods Tower 31: DeBraya Edwards led Roseville (16-5) with 18 points, 11 rebounds and seven steals. Chantae Parker scored 13 points, added six rebounds and dished five assists. Nija Collier also chipped in 12 points and 10 rebounds. Samantha Blalock paced Warren Woods with 12 points.

St. Clair Shores Lakeview 78, Eastpointe East Detroit 11: Nashell Kemp scored 14 points for Lakeview. Katie Boyle added 11 points. Sienna Saccone scored 10 points.

Stanton Central Montcalm 47, Belding 37: Hannah Putnam led Stanton with 13 points, while Libby Ledford also added 11 points, seven rebounds and four steals.

Sterling Heights 60, Warren Regina 50: Brenna Kassab led Sterling Heights (8-13) with 19 points and four steals. Tatyana Hardwick added 11 points and 17 points, and Maria Berishaj had 12 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and four steals.

Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 64, New Haven Merritt 25: Erica Mick scored 17 points to lead Parkway. Lauren Turner scored 11 points, and Acacia Davis added 10 points.

Wixom St. Catherine of Siena 52, West Bloomfield Frankel Jewish Academy 14: Maryann Alexander and Becca Wyeth each scored 10 points for Wixom (13-8). Erin McDonough also added eight points and 10 rebounds.

Ypsilanti Arbor Prep 51, Dearborn Divine Child 31: Sydney Williams led with 18 points and four rebounds to help Prep (21-0) remain undefeated. Adrian Anderson scored 15 points and six rebounds. Courtney Smithion scored 14 points for Divine Child.

Boys basketball



Dearborn Heights Robichaud 47, Southgate Anderson 23: Shannon Woods scored 15 points and six rebounds for Robichaud. Kevin Simpson added 11 points and 15 rebounds. Jace Mackin scored 11 points for Anderson.

Onaway 76, Johannesburg 58: Keaton Brewer led Onaway (10-9) with 23 points and 11 rebounds. Trevor Wregglesworth also scored 23 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Cody Cruse chipped in 13 points, five rebounds and four steals.